Barely Talked To Family Today, Feel Like A Jerk

To: Crecente
From: Bashcraft
RE: Day Note Now In Bore-o-Vision
Whew. Today's been really stressful. Wrote a Kotaku Feature, two magazine articles and am currently trying to finish up this chapter of my book. All these deadlines are so kicking my ass, and I feel bad that I totally ignored my fam today. Really gotta make it up to them this weekend. Hope they understand!
