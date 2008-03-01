The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Barely Talked To Family Today, Feel Like A Jerk

To: Crecente
From: Bashcraft
RE: Day Note Now In Bore-o-Vision

Whew. Today's been really stressful. Wrote a Kotaku Feature, two magazine articles and am currently trying to finish up this chapter of my book. All these deadlines are so kicking my ass, and I feel bad that I totally ignored my fam today. Really gotta make it up to them this weekend. Hope they understand!

What you missed last night
No Japanese track for MGS4
Jaffe re-invisions Mario
Top selling PC games in Jan.
MGS4 worldwide release confirmed
Bender excited about Gears of War 2

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles