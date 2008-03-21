Bashcraft Gets New Work Digs

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
RE: Hiring Folks

Yay, new Kotaku people! Love it.

Remember my old desk? SADNESS. Yesterday, my desk desk arrived from Denmark, apparently. I assembled it and everything. Even got new curtains. That's right, no more pink ones! Now, I only need a decent chair. One thing at a time, I guess. :/

What you missed last night
Purdy Metroid 2 remake
Sony announces BD-LIVE
Pokemones are kissing crazy
Bionic Commando loses hot dogs
Why don't Next Gen games give us Next Gen gameplay?

