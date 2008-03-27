The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Battlefield Bad Company Beta Leaked?

Remember how you could download the Guitar Hero III beta and play it on your 360? Well the same demo participation may be working with the Battlefield Bad Company beta...in a less than official manner. Reports are coming in that the beta software has been uploaded to the web—a version that is DVD-R burnable and will play on a modded 360.

It's a bit too much work/questionable legality for our tastes, but let us know if you've a friend's cousin's roommate has had any success with stealing the otherwise free product. Oh, and if you're really interested in Bad Company, be sure to check out our impressions. We used the more traditional game art for that post.

Battlefield Bad Company beta leaked, playable? [Xbox360Fanboy]

