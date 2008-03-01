Battlefield Heroes Screens, Pretty And Such

Here are a slew of screens from EA's upcoming free web game Battlefield Heroes. To catch the promo video if you missed it, be sure to hit up our impressions of the game. Oh, and while you're at it, don't miss our eyes-on of Mirror's Edge, either. Seriously, that's a game you need to mentally bookmark. Yes, we just said "mentally bookmark." And if you have a problem with that, you can take it up with LeVar Burton.