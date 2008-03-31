Beards for Boobs

With all this talk about pirates and ninjas, vikings often get overlooked. Too bad, because vikings have a lot to offer. Amazing beards, for example. A shame high-brow British men's lifestyle magazine FRONT focused more on boots and boobs instead of beards. (Missed opportunity, folks!) Model Kitty Lea hacks her way though Viking: Battle For Asgard in a bikini. She must be cold. We are worried.
All this shouldn't come as a surprise! Last time, FRONT did a gaming themed photo shoot, it switched out Devil May Cry 4's metrosexual for pin-up model Vikki Blows. Geez, will these guys ever get anything right?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink