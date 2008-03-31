Beards for Boobs

With all this talk about pirates and ninjas, vikings often get overlooked. Too bad, because vikings have a lot to offer. Amazing beards, for example. A shame high-brow British men's lifestyle magazine FRONT focused more on boots and boobs instead of beards. (Missed opportunity, folks!) Model Kitty Lea hacks her way though Viking: Battle For Asgard in a bikini. She must be cold. We are worried.

All this shouldn't come as a surprise! Last time, FRONT did a gaming themed photo shoot, it switched out Devil May Cry 4's metrosexual for pin-up model Vikki Blows. Geez, will these guys ever get anything right?