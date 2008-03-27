Beatmania, The Pachslot Machine



Sure, we like beatmania and all, but this? A beatmania pachislot machine? Besides being a regular, token spewing pachislot machine, it also has a rhythm game beatmania bonus game in which players play, well, beatmania on a pachislot machine. There are even 11 different songs for each of the three (easy, medium, hard) difficulty levels. A total of 33 songs! This clip says it's geared for younger players, but can even satisfy heavy pachislot users! So, there yah go. Beatmania is a pachislot machine.

Thanks, Riyu!