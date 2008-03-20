Beau Bridges Will Make The Max Payne Movie Perfect

All those Street Fighter II casting announcements mean nothing. Nothing. Because they've all been trumped by this single signing: Beau Bridges has been cast in the role of B.B. Hensley for the upcoming Max Payne movie, which will see him acting as Payne's mentor. I don't remember a B.B. Hensley in either Max Payne game, but really, that doesn't matter. Because it's Beau Bridges. Which instantly makes the character incredibly awesome.

Bridges cast in 'Max Payne' [Hollywood Reporter]