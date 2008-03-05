Being WAY TOO EXCITED For Super Smash Bros. Brawl

Excited about Super Smash Bros. Brawl? We're willing to be not as much as the dude who created this special briefcase to lug the game around. Over at forum Wii Chat, poster Belarr writes:

This is a custom case for my copy of SSBB, it was crafted out of a blue foam to specific dimensions and has a tight seal. Watcha think?

We think you have a messy room. That, and you don't need a custom padded case, but a custom padded room. :)

SSBB Case [Wii Chat via Go Nintendo]