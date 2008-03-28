Ben Heck, Not A Huge Gamer

Reuters just ran an interesting profile on internet-famous console modder Benjamin Heckendorn. It's definitely worth a quick read if you're interested in the man behind the DS Atari 2600 or Xbox 360 laptop, but we particularly enjoyed his response to his own gaming habits.
I didn't used to play, but last year I went out of my way to play more video games. I would probably maybe buy one game a year. Last year I said you know what, this is ridiculous.
Uh oh, all those games will probably rot his brain.
"Modder" turns hobby into career [Reuters via BoingBoingGadgets] [Image by Maxamegalon2000]
