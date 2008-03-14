Bionic Commando Producer Chimes In About XBLA Limits

Microsoft's willing to bend the rules! As we posted earlier, the 150 MB file limit that's standard for Xbox LIVE Arcade titles has been ditched for Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix and Bionic Commando Rearmed. This ensures that Xbox 360 owners and PS3 owners don't get vastly different games. Does this mean Microsoft is setting a new policy? That the 150 MB limit is a thing of the past? For now, probably not. Though, Bionic Commando producer Ben Judd does think it's important for Microsoft to look at each Arcade title individually, and apparently Microsoft is doing just that. Says Judd:

It would be nice if they would adapt a policy of determining what the size limit would be based on the concepts submissions they are getting in. With BCR it features 20 different levels, 20 enemies, multiple attacks, next-gen shadows, scripting, 50 challenge stages, lots of sound effects, hi-res art from CJ's best artist, etc, etc. If you put that much in you just need more space if you are shooting for HD quality graphics as well. On the other hand, I don't think a game like Tetris (even if it is HD) would require as must space as say an MGS game due to it's huge amount of voice. I think standards are good for maintaining consistancy across a brand image. Sony, Nintendo, and MS all have policies concerning naming, icons, and features but still you need to be able to take a case by case approach on occasion if you see a title that you think really needs to bend the rules a bit.

No kidding — especially if it means the XBLA version and the PSN version are going to be different levels of quality. Continuing, Judd adds:

I'm not kidding myself, Street Fighter is a much more endeared brand than Bionic Commando but it's still nice to see MS was willing to adapt their policy in order to support Bionic Commando Rearmed as well as Street Fighter HD Remix. I'm sure this is because they feel these games will solidify XBLA as a prime platform for digital distribution. Size-wise Sony has the advantage for now but MS has plenty of other advantages. They both have their advantages and disadvantages but isn't that ALWAYS the way it is? Heck, that's half the fun about deciding which system to buy... you know you gain one thing but lose another.

Wonder how much longer Microsoft can keep bending the rules like this... Either way, Microsoft loses. Refusing to bend the rules makes Microsoft look stubborn. Bending the rules makes Sony look, well, right.