Bioshock Now Just $US 30 On Steam

While those who still haven't played Bioshock probably aren't F5ing Kotaku all day to find out where they can score the game on the cheap, know that Bioshock is now just $US 29.95 on Steam. That's a damn fine deal. I myself will be making time for a replay after attending 2K's presentation on the game's incredible audio design. You know, if I ever catch up with everything on my to-play list (which will absolutely never happen, unfortunately).



Bioshock [Steam via Maxconsole]

Editor's note: Sadly, the game is still $US 49.95 for Australian users.