The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

BioWare Will Make You Love Sonic's Shitty Friends

A Sonic role-playing game may seem like a real head scratcher at first, but with BioWare behind Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood it has to be good. Anything less than a stellar RPG adventure would violate some universal law, we're sure of it. The only problem? Sonic's shitty friends, the hangers-on who get way too involved, taking valuable screen time away from Sega's mascot.

MTV Multiplayer's Stephen Totilo asked BioWare founders Ray Muzyka and Greg Zeschuk about the challenge of making, say, Rouge the Bat or Big the Cat tolerable to play.

"I think maybe the challenge there, if people are not as excited about having the friends, is making them worthwhile, making them a good part of the game," Zeschuk says. "They're not going to be gimmicky. They're not going to be side things. It is actually a core part of the gameplay mechanic. It's actually, we think, going to revitalize the love of the Sonic friends, especially Big the Cat."

We'll give it a fighting chance and promise to go in with an open mind. We might even learn to... like Shadow the Hedgehog in some tiny way. But you've got your work cut out for you BioWare.

BioWare: New RPG Will 'Revitalize The Love Of The Sonic Friends' [MTV Multiplayer]

Comments

  • Wombat Guest

    Bah, Shadow already has tides upon tides of yaoi fan girls. It seems these days all you need to do to create a 'popular' character is to just make him emo.
    Still... don't get me started on Sonic's 'coolness'.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles