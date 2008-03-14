BioWare Will Make You Love Sonic's Shitty Friends

A Sonic role-playing game may seem like a real head scratcher at first, but with BioWare behind Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood it has to be good. Anything less than a stellar RPG adventure would violate some universal law, we're sure of it. The only problem? Sonic's shitty friends, the hangers-on who get way too involved, taking valuable screen time away from Sega's mascot.

MTV Multiplayer's Stephen Totilo asked BioWare founders Ray Muzyka and Greg Zeschuk about the challenge of making, say, Rouge the Bat or Big the Cat tolerable to play.

"I think maybe the challenge there, if people are not as excited about having the friends, is making them worthwhile, making them a good part of the game," Zeschuk says. "They're not going to be gimmicky. They're not going to be side things. It is actually a core part of the gameplay mechanic. It's actually, we think, going to revitalize the love of the Sonic friends, especially Big the Cat."

We'll give it a fighting chance and promise to go in with an open mind. We might even learn to... like Shadow the Hedgehog in some tiny way. But you've got your work cut out for you BioWare.

