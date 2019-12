The third and final map to be included in the upcoming Legendary map pack for Halo 3 should be familiar to fans. Known as "Blackout", the map is a remake of Halo 2's "Lockout" and joins "Avalanche" and "Ghost Town" in the forthcoming downloadable. The official Bungie site has a quick Q&A with the "Blackout" design team in which much hilarity ensues. Ha ha. There are also pictures!

