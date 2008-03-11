With all the Street Fighter IV hype, it's time to take a look back at embarrassing SFII dolls from the early 1990's. Here's Hasbro Street Fighter II "Hall of Fame" figures. We just wanted to post this because "Blanka's gonna bonk ya" makes us giggle.
Thanks Dale North for adding this to YouTube and thanks Santa for the tip!
