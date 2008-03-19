Blizzard Job Posting Sounds Very Diablo III-ish

We all know Diablo III is coming eventually. It's Blizzard, after all, and ignoring the Diablo fanbase is leaving hundreds of millions of dollars on the table. But Blizzard isn't making a peep. Typical! However, a recent job posting on Blizzard's employment opportunities page certainly looks like the developer is seeking Diablo-type talent.

The job post indicates that "the team behind Diablo I and II is looking for a skilled lead 3D level designer with experience building levels using Maya or other similar 3D level building tools", hoping for someone with experience with competitive online play, name-dropping Defense of the Ancients and World of Warcraft. Hey, it may just be wishful thinking, but they've got to be close to done by now, right? Right, Diablo team?

Lead 3D Level Designer [Blizzard via VideoGamer]