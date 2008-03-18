Blizzard Worldwide Invitational Tickets

Attention real Blizzard fans! If you're going to be in the city of Paris—or close enough to make the trip worthwhile—know that tickets for the event go on sale this Thursday, March 20. The event, which was held in Korea in 2007 and saw the formal announcement of StarCraft II is planned for Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29. All the action happens at Porte de Versailles Exposition Centre. We would suggest buying early if you plan on going, as BlizzCon tickets sold out like lightning.

There's going to be competitive gaming, hands-on time with Wrath of the Lich King and StarCraft II, but we hope the real draw is the announcement of Diablo III or World of The Lost Vikings.

