The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Blizzard Worldwide Invitational Tickets

Attention real Blizzard fans! If you're going to be in the city of Paris—or close enough to make the trip worthwhile—know that tickets for the event go on sale this Thursday, March 20. The event, which was held in Korea in 2007 and saw the formal announcement of StarCraft II is planned for Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29. All the action happens at Porte de Versailles Exposition Centre. We would suggest buying early if you plan on going, as BlizzCon tickets sold out like lightning.

There's going to be competitive gaming, hands-on time with Wrath of the Lich King and StarCraft II, but we hope the real draw is the announcement of Diablo III or World of The Lost Vikings.

2008 Blizzard Entertainment Worldwide Invitational Tickets On Sale 20th March! [Blizzard]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles