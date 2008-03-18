Blu-ray Rental Gets Serious In Japan

Starting march 19th (tomorrow!), Japanese rental chain TSUTAYA will begin offering Blu-ray discs for rent at ten shops in big cities across Japan. The service will include rental at TSUTAYA bricks and mortal shops and at its online TSUTAYA DISCAS shop. The aim is to have Blu-ray available at every store nationwide by the summer. TSUTAYA's the biggest rental chain in Japan, so for Blu-ray, this is a pretty big deal. I'm curious: Is it possible to rent Blu-ray elsewhere, Japan or not?

Starting March 19 [Game Watch Impress via My Game News Flash]