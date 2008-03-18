The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Blu-ray Rental Gets Serious In Japan

Starting march 19th (tomorrow!), Japanese rental chain TSUTAYA will begin offering Blu-ray discs for rent at ten shops in big cities across Japan. The service will include rental at TSUTAYA bricks and mortal shops and at its online TSUTAYA DISCAS shop. The aim is to have Blu-ray available at every store nationwide by the summer. TSUTAYA's the biggest rental chain in Japan, so for Blu-ray, this is a pretty big deal. I'm curious: Is it possible to rent Blu-ray elsewhere, Japan or not?
Starting March 19 [Game Watch Impress via My Game News Flash]

Comments

  • Ali Guest

    I'm in Randwick, sydney. i can rent blu-ray movies from the local Video ezy store for awhile now.

    0
  • lethal Guest

    Blockbuster in various Sydney stores are already renting them out,
    Small range but its growing

    0
  • Scott Guest

    I've been able to rent them here in Ottawa, Ontario for ages...

    0
  • Robert Guest

    Quite a few videoezy stores around my area rent both hd-dvd and blu-ray about 20 movies from each side. Obviously more blu-ray content will take over in time.

    0
  • Locster60 Guest

    You can rent them from Netflix they have a large selection.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles