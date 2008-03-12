The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Borderlands Delayed To 2009

Take-Two Interactive announced today that Gearbox Software's Borderlands, which was announced this past summer for a Holiday 2008 release, won't be hitting until some time in 2009. The PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC sci-fi shooter was shown to press at the Leipzig Games Convention last fall—then shown to the public at the Spike VGAs—wasn't playable at the time and appeared to be very early.

According to Take-Two, the delay is due to the need "to allow additional development time for this highly anticipated game and provide a better balance in the release of Take-Two's triple-A titles."

