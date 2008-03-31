Be A Life Saver, Throw Beach Balls At People

Bored at lunch and have five minutes to spare? Then you might get some enjoyment out of this Flash game on the UBD Surf website. UBD is sponsoring this year's Australian Surf Life Saving Championships in Perth, and part of the promotion includes this game. Apparently it's based on an actual event at the Championships, but I doubt that has anything to do with hitting sunbathers or knocking down kids' sand castles with beach balls. Cause that's just mean.

There's also a competition to win a surf board, if you've seen the ocean or sun before and love their company. All you have to do is complete a survey.

Hit the Beach [UBD Surf, thanks Sugar Hush]