Boy Scrubbing Moods Revealed!

For those unable to attend the Tokyo Game Show and get quality hands on with Namco Bandai's Duel Love, here's a handy flow chart that helps explain the different moods induced by sweat scrubbing — all of which look like variations of lethargy. Hit the jump for a screenie of the steamy shower room scene and a helpful explanation of game play.



The anime girl says, "Blow to clear away the steam!" See? Helpful.

