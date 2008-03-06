Boy Scrubbing Moods Revealed!

For those unable to attend the Tokyo Game Show and get quality hands on with Namco Bandai's Duel Love, here's a handy flow chart that helps explain the different moods induced by sweat scrubbing — all of which look like variations of lethargy. Hit the jump for a screenie of the steamy shower room scene and a helpful explanation of game play.
The anime girl says, "Blow to clear away the steam!" See? Helpful.
Duel Love [My Game News Flash]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink