The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Braid Twists Time In Knots

Developer Jonathan Blow may be an annoyingly pretentious loudmouth, but this video for his upcoming Xbox Live Arcade game Braid shows that he at least has some idea about making an intriguing game. The game revolves around manipulating time, with time behaving differently on different levels. It looks like a rather interesting mechanic, and the obvious homage to a certain famous plumber gives it a silly sort of charm. As long as playing the game doesn't involve me having to actually listen to Blow talking I think I might be sold.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles