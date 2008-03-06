Braid Twists Time In Knots

Developer Jonathan Blow may be an annoyingly pretentious loudmouth, but this video for his upcoming Xbox Live Arcade game Braid shows that he at least has some idea about making an intriguing game. The game revolves around manipulating time, with time behaving differently on different levels. It looks like a rather interesting mechanic, and the obvious homage to a certain famous plumber gives it a silly sort of charm. As long as playing the game doesn't involve me having to actually listen to Blow talking I think I might be sold.