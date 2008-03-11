Brains And Bliss On XBLA Wednesday

Brain training comes to the Xbox Live Arcade this week in the form of Gameloft's creatively named Brain Challenge, 800 Microsoft points worth of brain exercises for children and adults, complete with multiplayer support for up to four players both online and off, and a special Creative Mode that allows you to relax and explore your imagination, a practice men generally relegate to the bathroom. Along with the brain games comes Bliss Island, a 400 Microsoft point game by Codemasters, which puts you in control of Hoshi the Zwooph, a strange blue creature with the power to blow clouds out of it's snout. Not just any clouds - puzzle solving clouds. Yes, this week is all about making you smarter and then letting you show off your newfound wits. Both games will be available early Wednesday morning.

Give Your Brain a Boost with "Brain Challenge" and Control the Wind with "Bliss Island" � Both Available this Wednesday on Xbox LIVE Arcade

London - 10th March 2008 - Experience the first mind exercise game available on Xbox LIVE® Arcade for Xbox 360™ with Gameloft's "Brain Challenge" and harness the power of the wind to conquer levels in Codemasters' "Bliss Island," an updated version of the popular Windows Vista puzzler. Both titles will be available on Xbox LIVE Arcade on Wednesday 12th March at 08.00 GMT.

Don't let a good mind go to waste! Increase brain activity with "Brain Challenge," an entertaining brain training program that helps players develop stress-manBrain training cmes agement skills through a wide variety of games. A personal coach helps players develop their abilities in five areas of cognitive function, including logic, maths, memory, visual thinking and concentration, in a fun and easy way.

"Brain Challenge" has something for everyone including Daily Test Mode, where players undergo a series of brain exercises and Stress Mode, which tests player's abilities to stay calm under stress. For those looking for a relaxing experience, Creative Mode allows players to relax and explore their imagination and Child Test lets players play & share their exercises with younger people. For competitive players, the game features multiplayer support for up to four players offline and online, as well as detailed stats and graphs where they can track their overall performance and progression.

In our second game explore "Bliss Island" as Hoshi the Zwooph, a mystical blue creature that emits precise puffs of air to create clouds. Help Hoshi become the Bliss Island champion by winning over 25 unique challenges across nine intense levels. Better yet, challenge friends online for more competitive gameplay or focus on topping the Leaderboard charts!