Brash Teams With Factor 5 For Movie Game

It looks like Brash Entertainment is trying to set themselves up as the go-to guys for licensed movie games. First they tap Games Republic of Folklore fame for what can only be a Clash of the Titans game, and now Factor 5 has signed on for a movie to game transfer slated for a 2010 release, to be announced at E3 this year. Factor 5 of course is the developer behind the Star Wars: Rogue Squadron series, Lair, and the classic Turrican series. Why are they pulling in the good dev teams for movie translations? President and co-founder of Factor 5 Julian Eggebrecht says it's all about long lead times and creative freedom.

We're already working on a title that is more than two years out, and because the filmmaker is a game fan who is really excited about how we want to expand on the story of the film, we've been given a lot of latitude. It's been really fun to dig deep into this universe.

This is the way movie video games should be made. With the same care and patience as every other game. Let's hope they do something amazing with the time they have.