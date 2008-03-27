Britain Gets An Early Hands-On With Mario Kart Wii

British retailer GAME are running a little Mario Kart Wii competition. Pop into a participating store and you can sign up. Worst case scenario, you get some early hands-on time with one of the biggest Wii games of the year. Best case scenario? You progress through the tournament and win the grand prize: this modified VW Beetle convertible, painted in perhaps the only colour scheme that would ever get me going near one of the things. Those doing well but not well enough to win the car will score £250 "Experience Vouchers", which are good to redeem at places that offer stuff like paintball and...quadbike racing. More details below.

