The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

British People Like Buying Games Better Than Music

UK people adore buying video games! Since 2005, folks have been spending more and more on video games and less and less on music at retail shops. Obviously the music industry's been hit hard by the internet! According to the Entertainment Retailers' Association director general Kim Bayley points out:

"Games have overtaken music massively this year — music revenues are down on last year's figures and game sales are huge in comparison now... Games prices hold up a lot better against music and DVD — it won't be long until games revenue overtakes DVD. In years to come, games and DVD will vie to become the biggest market.

Ah yes, shopping habits. Too exciting. So, I'm sure we all buy games, but what about the other stuff? Anyone purchase DVDs or CDs on a regular basis?
Games Overtake [MCVUK][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles