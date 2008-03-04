British People Like Buying Games Better Than Music

UK people adore buying video games! Since 2005, folks have been spending more and more on video games and less and less on music at retail shops. Obviously the music industry's been hit hard by the internet! According to the Entertainment Retailers' Association director general Kim Bayley points out:

"Games have overtaken music massively this year — music revenues are down on last year's figures and game sales are huge in comparison now... Games prices hold up a lot better against music and DVD — it won't be long until games revenue overtakes DVD. In years to come, games and DVD will vie to become the biggest market.

Ah yes, shopping habits. Too exciting. So, I'm sure we all buy games, but what about the other stuff? Anyone purchase DVDs or CDs on a regular basis?

