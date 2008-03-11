British People Prefer Gaming to Sex

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

We already knew Brits like buying video games more than music. Now it seems like like playing video games more than doing each other. A survey from "bedroom specialist Sharps" polled 2,000 people in the UK about that favourite activities in bed. What did the bedroom retailer find? Number one was sleeping, number two was talking. Three? That was watching TV. To see where gaming fell, hit the jump. It's surprising!

1. Sleeping
2. Talking
3. TV
4. Net surfing
5. Reading
6. Listening to music
7. Using the phone
8. Working
9. Computer games
10. Sex

  • Hao Guest

    That doesn't mean they prefer sex over games, it just means they prefer playing games over sex in bed, who knows where the Brits like to have sex these days...but apparently not in bed.

