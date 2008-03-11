British People Prefer Gaming to Sex

We already knew Brits like buying video games more than music. Now it seems like like playing video games more than doing each other. A survey from "bedroom specialist Sharps" polled 2,000 people in the UK about that favourite activities in bed. What did the bedroom retailer find? Number one was sleeping, number two was talking. Three? That was watching TV. To see where gaming fell, hit the jump. It's surprising!

1. Sleeping

2. Talking

3. TV

4. Net surfing

5. Reading

6. Listening to music

7. Using the phone

8. Working

9. Computer games

10. Sex

Sex Not That Popular [Mirror via Game|Life][Pic]