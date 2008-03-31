British Press Offering Cash For Lies About Gaming Crime

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Gaming-related violence and crime have been big subjects in Britain over the past year or so, but never so big as now, in the immediate wake of the Byron Review. So if you're currently in the business of selling papers in Britain, what better way to sell papers than to get someone to completely fabricate a story about games turning them to a life of crime! A listing on British industry site StarNow - a job posting site for actors, musicians, etc - turned up late last week saying "a national newspaper wants your story and will pay hundreds of pounds to the right person". What does this "story" involve?Well, all you have to do is "write a few lines about how computer games turned you to crime and if it's something we like, we'll call you straight back". Easy money! Just make up something (anything! Let your imagination run wild!)about games, drugs and/or violence, and not only are millions of people instantly misinformed by alarmist, agenda-driven propaganda, but you can go buy yourself that snappy new jacket you've been promising yourself for months. Everyone wins.
Did computer games make you turn to a life of crime? [StarNow, thanks Jens!][pic]

