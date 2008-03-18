The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

British Retailer Takes A Stab At Loads Of Release Dates

It wasn't just Euro-specific Rock Band tracks being let loose on attendees of the Play.com show in London the other day. There were release dates as well. Loads of awfully precise-sounding release dates, for games that until now had none. Like Fable 2, which apparently has a British release date of May 30 (though this has been subsequently denied). And Ghostbusters, which was listed as appearing on September 26. Some of the other notable games listed were Prototype (June 27), The Bourne Conspiracy (June 27), Iron Man (May 30) and Lego Batman (September). All of which look possible. Not probable, just possible.
UK dates for Fable 2, Ghostbusters [GameSpot]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles