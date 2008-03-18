British Retailer Takes A Stab At Loads Of Release Dates

It wasn't just Euro-specific Rock Band tracks being let loose on attendees of the Play.com show in London the other day. There were release dates as well. Loads of awfully precise-sounding release dates, for games that until now had none. Like Fable 2, which apparently has a British release date of May 30 (though this has been subsequently denied). And Ghostbusters, which was listed as appearing on September 26. Some of the other notable games listed were Prototype (June 27), The Bourne Conspiracy (June 27), Iron Man (May 30) and Lego Batman (September). All of which look possible. Not probable, just possible.

