All things considered, not such a bad week for the normally-awful British sales charts! Usual suspects Mario & Sonic and Brain Training are still hovering in the top half of the charts, but they're also joined by a bunch of games most of you lot would actually play. Like Army of Two, and Lost Odyssey, and Bully and, amazingly, a PC title. Yes, a PC title! I forgot the British charts even included them.
1) Army of Two (360)
2) Mario & Sonic At The Olympics (Wii)
3) Brain Training
4) Mario & Sonic At The Olympics (DS)
5) Army of Two (PS3)
6) Bully (360)
7) Game Party (Wii)
8) Dawn of War: Soulstorm (PC!!!!)
9) Frontlines (360)
10) Lost Odyssey
[charts courtesy of ChartTrack]
