All things considered, not such a bad week for the normally-awful British sales charts! Usual suspects Mario & Sonic and Brain Training are still hovering in the top half of the charts, but they're also joined by a bunch of games most of you lot would actually play. Like Army of Two, and Lost Odyssey, and Bully and, amazingly, a PC title. Yes, a PC title! I forgot the British charts even included them.

1) Army of Two (360)

2) Mario & Sonic At The Olympics (Wii)

3) Brain Training

4) Mario & Sonic At The Olympics (DS)

5) Army of Two (PS3)

6) Bully (360)

7) Game Party (Wii)

8) Dawn of War: Soulstorm (PC!!!!)

9) Frontlines (360)

10) Lost Odyssey

[charts courtesy of ChartTrack]