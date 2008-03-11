The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

British Sales Charts

All things considered, not such a bad week for the normally-awful British sales charts! Usual suspects Mario & Sonic and Brain Training are still hovering in the top half of the charts, but they're also joined by a bunch of games most of you lot would actually play. Like Army of Two, and Lost Odyssey, and Bully and, amazingly, a PC title. Yes, a PC title! I forgot the British charts even included them.

1) Army of Two (360)
2) Mario & Sonic At The Olympics (Wii)
3) Brain Training
4) Mario & Sonic At The Olympics (DS)
5) Army of Two (PS3)
6) Bully (360)
7) Game Party (Wii)
8) Dawn of War: Soulstorm (PC!!!!)
9) Frontlines (360)
10) Lost Odyssey

[charts courtesy of ChartTrack]

