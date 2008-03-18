British Sales Charts

After the excitement of last time around, a certain sense of normalcy returns to the British charts this week, as Mario & Sonic claw their way back to top spot on the individual all-formats chart. I say certain, though, because even taking that into account, things aren't as dire as usual. Soulstorm hangs on to be the only PC game I can ever remember sticking around longer than one week, Army of Two kept right on selling well and, perhaps most promising of all, there's only one Brain Training game in the top 10. Onwards and upwards, Britain!

1) Mario & Sonic at the Olympics (Wii)

2) Army of Two (360)

3) Brain Training

4) Mario & Sonic at the Olympics (DS)

5) Bully (360)

6) Carnival: Funfair Games (Wii)

7) Army of Two (PS3)

8) Cooking Mama 2 (DS)

9) Game Party (Wii)

10) Dawn of War: Soulstorm (PC!)

[charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Pic]