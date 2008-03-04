Brits Now Paid For Pre-Ordering GTA IV

Britons being paid in Microsoft points for pre-ordering Lost Odyssey, that was understandable: while it's a good game, it's hardly a sequel to a AAA franchise, licensed property or sports game, so retailers had a job on their hands trying to sell the thing. But offering 500 MS points to people pre-ordering GTA IV? It's like money for nothing. Yes, I know it's only GAME/GameStation stores offering the deal, and yes, I know they'll say it's to encourage people to order the game from their stores, but where else were you going to pre-order it from? Tescos?

