Brits Now Paid For Pre-Ordering GTA IV

Britons being paid in Microsoft points for pre-ordering Lost Odyssey, that was understandable: while it's a good game, it's hardly a sequel to a AAA franchise, licensed property or sports game, so retailers had a job on their hands trying to sell the thing. But offering 500 MS points to people pre-ordering GTA IV? It's like money for nothing. Yes, I know it's only GAME/GameStation stores offering the deal, and yes, I know they'll say it's to encourage people to order the game from their stores, but where else were you going to pre-order it from? Tescos?
Grand Theft Auto IV [GAME]
Britons being paid in Microsoft points for pre-ordering Lost Odyssey, that was understandable: while it's a good game, it's hardly a sequel to a AAA franchise, licensed property or sports game, so retailers had a job on their hands trying to sell the thing. But offering 500 MS points to people pre-ordering GTA IV? It's like money for nothing. Yes, I know it's only GAME/GameStation stores offering the deal, and yes, I know they'll say it's to encourage people to order the game from their stores, but where else were you going to pre-order it from? Tescos?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink