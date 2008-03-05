Bug With Added Spider Web and Spatula Legs

Wow! Spider web and everything! And just look at its legs. Reader Cory writes:

It's the rare Smiling Amazon Box Spider.

Awesome! In case you didn't know: We're giving away a copy of Insecticide (DS or PC, the winner decides). Here's the contest, it's a fun one: Make an insect. Like a 3D, real world one.

That's it.

You can use anything to make it EXCEPT CG. So yeah, if you want to make a bug outta newspapers, sticks, clay, whatever, DO IT. Send entries to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom with the subject line "Insect". The contest ends March 7th. The winner's fame is ENDLESS.