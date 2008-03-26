Bully Patch Needs Patch?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Before I go on, we haven't heard squat about this from any of you, but others have, so who knows. Commenters on Larry Hryb's Microsoft blog have been complaining that the update intended to fix a bunch of serious issues with the 360 version of Bully instead leaves many of the game's glitches unaffected, and some users have even reported it's made things worse. Shame, really. Feel free to post below how it's all gone for you.
Thursday news 'n stuff [Microsoft, via Eurogamer]

