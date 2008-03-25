This is Twin Hobo Rocket, a pretty great downloadable game by Edmund McMillen and Florian Himsl, creators of Tri-achnid. You control two bums. In space. As they pop balloons and pester aliens for spare change. It's only 5MB, and has some wonderful toe-tappin hobo music, so go on, have a go.
