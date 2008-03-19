Bungie Reimagines Sidewinder

Bungie has revealed the second map from next month's Legendary Map pack that's slated for April 15th for 800 marketplace points. Dubbed "Avalanche," the map is, as Bungie's Luke Smith points out, "a lovingly crafted reimagination of Halo: Combat Evolved classic Sidewinder". Click through the gallery below for a look or swing by Bungie.net for a chat with designers Niles Sankey and Lars Bakken along with artists Mike Buelterman and Jason Sussman.

