Burnout Paradise To Become More Paradisiacal. The gang at Criterion Games has announced that they're issuing a new patch for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation racer Burnout Paradise any day now, fixing a host of glitches and bringing the version number to a healthy 1.2. The full list of changes is available at the official Criterion Games site. Enjoy these lovely bugs before they're gone forever.

Comments

  • Brendan Guest

    ugh

    they forgot the one thing anybody cared about

    An option to turn off the goddamn radio. That irritating fuck, DJ Atomica, is just asking to be smashed in the head.

    0

