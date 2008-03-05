Burnout Paradise To Become More Paradisiacal. The gang at Criterion Games has announced that they're issuing a new patch for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation racer Burnout Paradise any day now, fixing a host of glitches and bringing the version number to a healthy 1.2. The full list of changes is available at the official Criterion Games site. Enjoy these lovely bugs before they're gone forever.
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
ugh
they forgot the one thing anybody cared about
An option to turn off the goddamn radio. That irritating fuck, DJ Atomica, is just asking to be smashed in the head.