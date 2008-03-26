BusinessWeek are very serious. So seeing they've just opened the "BusinessWeek Arcade" - which is a catalogue/portal for "some of the Web's best free, independently produced games" - on their site is a bit of a shock. Not as big a shock as seeing the calibre of games they've got on there, though. No shitty, cheap flash games here: the idle professional will instead be enjoying top-shelf titles like Crayon Physics, Toribash, Tumiki Fighters and - yes - Off-Road Velociraptor Safari.

BusinessWeek Arcade [via IndieGames]