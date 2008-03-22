Buy Bungie's Halo Soda Machine

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Bungie folks are auctioning off the Halo Mountain Dew vending machine that's been sitting in their office forever. The machine is signed and illustrated by the entire team and features Halo's Master Chief from the second game. The machine has never actually been used, so it's in terrific condition. All proceeds for the auction will go to The Make a Wish Foundation. If you're a HUGE Halo fan this is probably a one-of-a-kind get. The auction is currently at a whopping $15,000 and doesn't include the shipping charge, which is likely to set you back another $200 to $2,000 depending on where you live in the U.S.

If Bungie really loved children they'd throw in a steak dinner with Luke Smith.

Signed Halo Mountain Dew Vending Machine! [eBay]

