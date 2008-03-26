Buy Some Wii Crap For Your Wii Fit

Wii Fit's coming! Means that, along with it, will come a load of crap aimed at prying some extra cash from gullible Wii owners. Crap like this crap here. Above are two examples of Subsonic's line of Wii Fit "merchandise". Some of it looks barely practical. Some of it makes snake oil look like a Swiss army knife. On offer are silicon mats (so you don't slip!), a rechargeable battery pack for the balance board (OK, that's somewhat useful), a carry bag for your balance board (let's work our fat thighs off at your place!) and, best of all, a "microfiber spray and dust cleaner for special electronic materials"!!!!!! No, thanks.

Subsonic Wii Fit Accessories