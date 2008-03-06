Cal Ripken Endorses Cal Ripken's Real Baseball

It's hard to read the word "baseball" without thinking "Roger Clemens" and "steroids," but baseball legend Cal Ripken is now lending his name to Cal Ripken's Real Baseball (formerly Ultimate Baseball Online). How nice. Now for the real reason I'm posting about a free baseball MMO—jJust do me one favor and read this press release excerpt with steroids on the brain:

Heh. It's almost too bad that Cal Ripken was squeaky clean, otherwise it would have been funny in a less adolescent (and more funny) way.

Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Signs Deal with Netamin Communication Corporation For CAL RIPKEN'S REAL BASEBALL

Completely Free Online Game is a Unique Sports Experience and Online Community For Baseball Fans Around the World

DIAMOND BAR, CALIF. - Mar 05, 2008 Netamin Corporation, announced today that baseball's all-time "Iron Man" and member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Cal Ripken, Jr. is the official spokesperson for Real Baseball, a free online computer game and community for sports enthusiasts around the world. Cal Ripken's Real Baseball is a brand new version of the community/computer game previously known as Ultimate Baseball Online or UBO. The new URL is PlayRealBaseball.com.

Cal Ripken's Real Baseball enables gamers to compete in a Massively Multiplayer Online Sport Game (MMOSG), meaning each position on the field is manned by a human player in a 3-D virtual stadium. Players can create their own characters and build their skill level (player stats) through successful play on the field against other real human players. Unlike current online games that aim to simulate professional sports, Real Baseball (RB) delivers a first-person perspective of a character, created and developed by the player, interacting online in real-time with teammates and opponents playing from numerous locations.

"Real Baseball is a fun game that provides the players with a unique perspective and delivers a one of a kind lifelike baseball experience," said Ripken. "The online baseball community reinforces baseball fundamentals and provides baseball fans and gamers with a challenging experience. It is a great destination for baseball fans of all ages."

Real Baseball was created by Andy Wang, founder and CEO of Netamin Communication Corporation, the first company in the world to develop the technology to build a Massively Multiplayer Online Sports Game (MMSOG). Netamin is headquartered in Diamond Bar, California with additional operations in Korea.

"We are very excited to partner with Cal in an effort to make our website and video game even better for baseball lovers across the globe," said Andy Wang, founder and CEO of Netamin. "We strive to make Real Baseball the most authentic baseball video game it can be, and adding Cal to our team not only strengthens our brand, but connects us with a baseball legend that will take our video game and community to the next level."

Real Baseball has been in existence for three years in a beta mode under the name Ultimate Baseball Online. Over the past three years Ultimate Baseball Online has seen strong participation in the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Korea, England, Italy, South Africa, Brazil and Australia.