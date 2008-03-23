Call For Papers: Games, Learning & Society Conference

It's a shame my summer is already booked up, because there's a couple of events I'd really like to be able to hit. The Games, Learning & Society Conference in Madison, Wisconsin (10-11 July) is one of those. According to their blurb, the conference is about "real-life people playing real-life video games, and what they learn from doing it; it fosters substantive discussion and collaboration among academics, designers, and educators interested in how game technologies — commercial games and others — can enhance learning, culture, and education." If you've got a paper you're sitting on, now is the time to submit it — submissions close on 31 March. Full details after the jump.

The fourth annual Games, Learning & Society (GLS) Conference will be held July 10-11, 2008 in Madison, Wisconsin. Sponsored by the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Education and the Academic ADL Co-Lab, the GLS Conference fosters substantive discussion and collaboration among academics, designers, and educators interested in how game technologies - commercial games and others - can enhance learning, culture, and education. Speakers, discussion groups, and interactive workshops will focus on game design, game culture, and games' potential for learning.

For three years the GLS Conference has been the space for academics, industry leaders, educators, and policy makers to meet and to engage, not just in industry building, but in serious discussion about the current state of the field: where we ought to be headed, and what impact games can and ought to have on culture and society. We are planning the biggest and best year ever for this very important gathering, and we hope you will join us.

This two-day conference will be held at Frank Lloyd Wright's Monona Terrace Convention Centre, overlooking downtown Madison's beautiful Lake Monona. Conference highlights include: a special session of hands-on workshops designed by and for videogame researchers and designers; a two-day lounge featuring Chat 'n' Frag sessions with key scholars and designers; fireside chats with industry leaders and special guests; a game room; webcasts of selected conference sessions; and our signature Thursday night dinner party.

We invite creative and interactive proposals for presentations, discussions, symposia, workshops, debates, respondents, and exhibits on topics and issues related to conference themes. To continue providing a high-quality program, all submissions will go through peer review and be evaluated with respect to quality, originality, clarity, and relevance to conference themes. Based on positive feedback from last year's conference, we especially encourage interactive session formats such as workshops, debates, and hands-on events for the GLS lounge.

Complete submission guidelines are listed inside the submissions site at http://glsconference.org. Submission format includes: Title; Abstract (500 words or less); Author name(s), picture(s), and short bio(s); and lastly, whether you would like your presentation to be considered for an interactive (workshop, chat 'n' frag, poster) or more expository (symposium, plenary) session. Submissions are due online by March 31, 2008.