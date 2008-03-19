The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Call of Duty 4 Feature Patch Deployed To Update-Starved PlayStation 3s

The Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare "feature patch" that hit Xbox 360 gamers last month square in the hard drive has finally been released for folks currently sporting the PlayStation 3 version, says Infinity Ward. It's for US gamers only right now, but don't worry European Union, you're getting it double quick. Like, tomorrow quick. You too, Oceania.

The patch brings new goodies like a kill cam update, improved sniper accuracy and much more. The official word on what's changed can be reviewed here.

PS3 Feature Patch Released [IAMfourzerotwo]

