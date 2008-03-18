The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Call Of Duty 4 Gets 360 Re-Release

Activision have announced that they'll be re-releasing the 360 version of Call of Duty 4. The upcoming "Game of the Year" edition will include the full game, new box art (to show of all their shiny "best of..." awards) and - strangely - a token for Xbox Live that will let users download the new map pack, which is due in April. Why not just include the maps on the disc? Eh, whatever. This "Game of the Year" edition will be out in April.
Activision reveals new COD4 SKU [MCV]

