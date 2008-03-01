Call Of Duty 4 Is A Bit Patchy

Need an excuse to give to the wife in order to negotiate some Call of Duty 4 playtime this weekend? "But, honey, there's a new patch on Xbox Live! I have to test out the new sniper scope accuracy changes for my clan match on Monday!" That'll totally work, trust me. Or wow her with the new Kill Cams, including ones for grenades and M203 rounds, which you know she'll just love. The full list, including new quick mute options, network speed improvements and new spawn points, is detailed at Infinity Ward's official Call of Duty 4 blog.

For those who aren't interested in reading about things being patched, maybe Will "George 'Gob' Bluth II" Arnett's tale of Call of Duty 4 obsession will keep you entertained. Well? Are you not entertained?!

