Call Of Duty 4 Sheds No Tears, Holds On To Number One Software Spot

Infinity Ward continues to take down the competition on the software side, with Call of Duty 4 for the Xbox 360 narrowly outselling Devil May Cry 4 in February. Capcom's decision to go multiplatform for its newest stylish action game was clearly a smart one, with the 360 version outselling its PlayStation 3 sibling by a good 60,000 copies.
The month saw some impressive debuts, including strong sales for Lost Odyssey and Turok. Wii Play and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games continue to be lapped up by the masses, with Guitar Hero III and Rock Band taking the open slots on the top ten. Numbers are after this.
01. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (Xbox 360) - 296,200
02. Devil May Cry 4 (Xbox 360) - 295,200
03. Wii Play (Wii) - 289,700
04. Devil May Cry 4 (PS3) - 233,500
05. Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock (Wii) - 222,900
06. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games - 205,600
07. Lost Odyssey (Xbox 360) - 203,600
08. Turok (Xbox 360) - 197,700
09. Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock (PS2) - 183,800
10. Rock Band (Xbox 360) - 161,800
Total software sales topped a staggering $668 million, up 47% from last year. Just one more record setting month for the video game industry.
Considering the impressive line up of marquee titles released this month—Super Smash Bros. Brawl, God of War: Chains of Olympus, Condemned 2: Bloodshot, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, to name a few—expect March to outperform February's record-breaking take.
