The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Call Of Duty 4 Sheds No Tears, Holds On To Number One Software Spot

Infinity Ward continues to take down the competition on the software side, with Call of Duty 4 for the Xbox 360 narrowly outselling Devil May Cry 4 in February. Capcom's decision to go multiplatform for its newest stylish action game was clearly a smart one, with the 360 version outselling its PlayStation 3 sibling by a good 60,000 copies.

The month saw some impressive debuts, including strong sales for Lost Odyssey and Turok. Wii Play and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games continue to be lapped up by the masses, with Guitar Hero III and Rock Band taking the open slots on the top ten. Numbers are after this.

01. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (Xbox 360) - 296,200
02. Devil May Cry 4 (Xbox 360) - 295,200
03. Wii Play (Wii) - 289,700
04. Devil May Cry 4 (PS3) - 233,500
05. Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock (Wii) - 222,900
06. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games - 205,600
07. Lost Odyssey (Xbox 360) - 203,600
08. Turok (Xbox 360) - 197,700
09. Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock (PS2) - 183,800
10. Rock Band (Xbox 360) - 161,800

Total software sales topped a staggering $668 million, up 47% from last year. Just one more record setting month for the video game industry.

Considering the impressive line up of marquee titles released this month—Super Smash Bros. Brawl, God of War: Chains of Olympus, Condemned 2: Bloodshot, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, to name a few—expect March to outperform February's record-breaking take.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles