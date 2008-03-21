Canada Fully Prepared For Seven-Hour War

Canada: ALWAYS VIGILANT. While the rest of the world marches blindly towards oblivion, those dwelling in the frosty north are digging in. Preparing. Readying themselves for the inevitable arrival of the Combine, and all the horrors our eventual alien overlords will bring. We've seen Toronto's employment of Aperture Science tech already today, now see the town of Powell River in British Columbia. They've already begun work on creating lambda-badged safe zones (these are apparently all over town), should post-invasion Gordon Freeman ever be in the area and need to stop off for some ammo and health packs. How thoughtful!

[thanks Stefan!]