Capcom Buys Tenchu Devs

Capcom announced over the weekend that they've bought K2 Studios, best known for their work on the more recent, more rubbish Tenchu games, as well as Valhalla Knights . That's probably not the reason for the purchase, though: K2 also did some outsource work for Capcom on Lost Planet, and are also helping SNK with the latest Samurai Shodown. The move's aimed at making Capcom's "game development activities more efficient and speedy", while "Capcom also believes that pursuing a business strategy based on closer ties with K2 will help increase the value of the entire Capcom Group". And hey, who are we to argue.
