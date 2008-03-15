The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Capcom Explain Why There's No PS3 SFII HD Beta

360 owners get access to the SFII HD beta when they pick up Commando 3. PS3 owners don't. That kind of discrepancy leads to questions, which left unanswered lead to thinking, then a wacky hypothesis, then most likely an ill-informed internet forum rant. Seeking to head that kind of rant off at the pass, Capcom have explained just why PS3 owners won't be getting access to the beta, listing reasons such as a finite number of resources, the fact a double-test would have pushed the actual game's release back months and the near-impossibility of running a cross-platform beta test. All very legitimate, all very sensible. None as sensible as this, though: this is a beta test. Not a demo. As Capcom's Seth Killian explains, "There is code parity across the two and any issues found in 360 will be fixed in PS3".
Reasons Behind No SSF2T HD Remix Beta on PS3 [Capcom]

Comments

  • Wombat Guest

    .... Is that a dead cat in Ryu hadoken?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles