Capcom Focus Testing Secret Game

Over in San Francisco, Capcom is focus testing what appears to be a new Xbox 360 game. The Capcom Flickr set has images of the focus test with the TV screens blacked out. Those bastards!
Wonder what game it is... There is Lost Planet art on the wall. Hrm.
Focus Test [Flickr via Capcom Blog via Siliconera]
