Capcom's Next Rocketmen Episode Revealed By ESRB. And it's called Rocketmen: It Came From Uranus. Get it? Because Uranus sounds like "your anus" which is funny in a ridiculous sort of way, because rocket people don't come from human rectums! Let's just hope the follow up to Rocketmen: Axis of Evil is better than its predecessor and doesn't coast on the merits of its hilarious wordplay of a title.
